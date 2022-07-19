Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.14-5.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.15.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. Prologis has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.54.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

