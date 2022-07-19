Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.14-5.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.15.
Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. Prologis has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.54.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
