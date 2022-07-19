Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

