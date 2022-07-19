Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. First American Trust FSB increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

