Spinnaker Trust Invests $261,000 in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 227,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,781.00 and a beta of 1.96. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

