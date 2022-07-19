Spinnaker Trust Sells 228,919 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,919 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

