Spinnaker Trust Sells 150 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.41 and a 200 day moving average of $378.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

