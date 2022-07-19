Spinnaker Trust Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

