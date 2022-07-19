Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Phillips 66 by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

