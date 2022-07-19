Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Reduced by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

