Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,790,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 225,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 176,323 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

