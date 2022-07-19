iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.30% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHE opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.57. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $176.96 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

