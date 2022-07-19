Spinnaker Trust Has $453,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

