Spinnaker Trust Has $690,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

