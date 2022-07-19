Spinnaker Trust Sells 205 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $220.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

