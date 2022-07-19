Spinnaker Trust Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.06% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,536,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 886,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDP opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

