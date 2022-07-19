Spinnaker Trust Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

