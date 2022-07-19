Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

