iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

