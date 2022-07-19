Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 67.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,889,000 after buying an additional 1,093,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.15.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.57%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.