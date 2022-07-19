Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 5.37% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

