Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 526.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 539,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 75,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.