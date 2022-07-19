Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.13% of OneSpan worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its position in OneSpan by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 196,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in OneSpan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 358,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $25.50.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

