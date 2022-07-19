Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.11% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

