iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

