Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $149.13 and a 12-month high of $192.32.

