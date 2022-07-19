Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $936,000 Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

