Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 548 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

