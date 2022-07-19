SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock valued at $46,842,249. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

