Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 421 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DBEU stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

