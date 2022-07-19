Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 913 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

