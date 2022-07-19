Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,926,796 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926,796 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $61.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.