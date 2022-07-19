Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $860,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

