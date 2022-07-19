Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 24,570 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 3,722.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $74,081,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Barclays increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

