Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 422.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,783,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

