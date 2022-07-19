Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

CVLT opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

