Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 254,089 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,089 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Okta by 260.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Okta by 412.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.04.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

