Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Switch by 480.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Switch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. Switch’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

