Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,635 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.60.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

