1,895 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $473.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.52 and a 200-day moving average of $601.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($954.55) to €960.00 ($969.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

