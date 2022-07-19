Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 4.03% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:PXQ opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $106.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

