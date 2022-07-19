Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,990,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

