Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1,725.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,994 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 71,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Peel Hunt lowered Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

