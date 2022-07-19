Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4,143.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

ENB opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

