SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

SM Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:SM opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

