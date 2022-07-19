Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.