Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after buying an additional 556,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 119,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

