Whittier Trust Co. Buys 469 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after buying an additional 4,677,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,002,000 after buying an additional 50,758 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,295,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,159,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,454,000 after buying an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

