Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.72 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.