Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTC opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

