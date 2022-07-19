APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of APA by 13.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of APA by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 204,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.